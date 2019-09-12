BOISE, Idaho — Parents traveling through Boise Airport have a new vending machine just for them.

Located next to the food court, a special vending machine installed by Wild Hare Vending sells products specifically for parents with children under 5 years old, according to the Idaho Press.

The products, which have been available 24/7 since the vending operation opened in August, include diapers, wipes, kid-friendly snacks, pacifiers and toys, all geared toward parents traveling with children who are in need of extra supplies.

Boise couple Seth and Aimee Rossiter decided to start the vending machine business after running into issues traveling with their baby a few years ago. They were returning from Ireland through Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and desperately in need of more wipes, but there were none to be found at what was once the world’s busiest airport.

“We were running and could not find a single baby wipe in all of O’Hare and had to buy face cleaning wipes. And that whole incident sparked the talk of, ‘Man, I can’t believe people don’t sell baby products in airports,’” Seth Rossiter said. “You’ll find a small store every once in awhile that has milk or a particular size diaper, but no one caters to traveling parents.”

Because it was a startup, the Rossiters decided a vending machine was the easiest way to sell products in the airport at a reasonable cost to as many people as possible.

Prices include $4.75 for a three-pack of diapers, $2 for a pack of 20 wipes and $5 for a pacifier. Seth Rossiter said the biggest sellers are wipes, food pouches and “indestructible” books targeted at young children.

“We’re trying to give people the confidence to travel with their children,” Rossiter said. “People are scared of the idea of taking their toddler on a 10-hour flight, which is understandable.”

Wild Hare Vending has an agreement that a percentage of their revenue goes to Boise Airport, instead of paying a flat rate for rent. Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said that was because airport officials value the service the vending machine provides, not just the revenue.

“I think we’re always trying to find new and innovative ways to provide the amenities passengers want,” she said, “and this is an extension of that effort.”

