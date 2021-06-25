Home on Lake Coeur d'Alene listed for sale at $27 million

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A home on Lake Coeur d’Alene is for sale for $27 million, making it the most expensive home currently listed in Idaho and an indicator of what the real estate agent called an “entirely different type of wealth” coming into the fast-growing area.
Copper Rock Estate at Mica Bay sits on nearly 30 waterfront acres. The Spokesman-Review reported the property includes a nearly 9,000-square-foot main residence, guest house, caretakers’ home with a shop and 738 feet of sandy beach frontage.
After the Golf Club at Black Rock and Gozzer Ranch Lake & Golf Club opened in 2003 and 2007, they drew a following of celebrities and wealthy visitors, some of whom desired waterfront property.
