Eagle City Council may decide Avimor annexation Thursday

After more than four hours of testimony, the council voted late Tuesday night to continue deliberations in another meeting.

EAGLE, Idaho — After hearing about 10 hours of testimony over two public hearings, the Eagle City Council plans to meet at least one more time as it considers whether to approve or reject a rezone and annexation of the Avimor planned community.

After public testimony wrapped up at about 10:45 Tuesday night, the council voted to deliberate and possibly vote on Avimor's application during a meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

The hearing that took place Tuesday night was scheduled after the Eagle City Council heard nearly six hours of testimony on March 13.

Avimor, located along Highway 55 in the foothills just northeast of Eagle, straddles the line between Ada, Boise and Gem counties. When the planned community is fully built out, it's projected to have about 10,000 homes with more than 20,000 people.

Many of those who've spoken in favor of annexation said they believe it will help the City of Eagle have more control over what happens in its area of impact, "especially in the foothills," in the words of one woman who testified Tuesday night.

Many of those who oppose annexation of Avimor have expressed concerns about the impact on city services such as water, police and firefighting, and the increase in property taxes that might come with expanding those services to a wider area. One man said he'd rather "keep Eagle the way it is rather than vote for change and start a ball rolling in the wrong direction."

The Eagle City Council held public hearings on the proposed annexation after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend against it.

Video of Tuesday's entire meeting and other previous Eagle City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings is available here.

