Another high-rise building set to come to Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — More high-rise condos are coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene.

The building, called the Thomas George, will be about 17 feet shorter than the Coeur d'Alene Resort and feature 60 luxury condos ranging in price from $770k to $2 million.

A local realtor working with developers says 18 condos have already been reserved. So far, the project has received many mixed reactions. Lacey Moen, an aesthetician who has worked next door for 12 years, believes the new condos will benefit her business.

However, she knows that not everyone is thrilled about Coeur d'Alene's growth.

"I have a very eclectic clientele," Moen said. "It goes from people who don't want to see Coeur d'Alene grow, it goes from people who think the more the merrier. I think at the end of the day, you cannot control a town and you just have to ride the wave. If you love it, stay. If you don't, go."

Other people are concerned about the building's height and how it could block the lake view that makes downtown so picturesque. The Thomas George will have several retail shops on the lower levels and tenants will have access to a 24-hour gym, virtual golf and an indoor/outdoor pool.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and will take two years to complete.

