The new store is being built at the corner of State Street and Highbrook Way.

STAR, Idaho — The city of Star is getting a new grocery store.

Albertsons broke ground Tuesday on its newest location at the corner of State Street and Highbrook Way.

The store will feature a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, a Starbucks coffee shop, drive up and go grocery pick up and deli with indoor and outdoor seating areas.

The population of Star has nearly doubled over the past decade.

It went from about 5,800 in the 2010 Census to an estimate of nearly 11,000 in 2019.