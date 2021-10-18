Ada County opens second Drivers License Office in Meridian

With only one driver's license office in Ada County, lines and waits were long. County Commissioners say this second office will be convenient for the whole county.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Sherriff's Office, along with Ada County commissioners, unveiled the long-awaited driver's license office Monday morning in Meridian. The office is equipped to provide all driver's license services, including Star Cards, renewals, testing, permits, and more.

Previously, a Boise location served as the only driver's license office in the county. That facility could not keep up with demand for driver's license services leading to long lines and wait times.

Both the Boise and Meridian driver's license office locations will operate under appointment only. Originally, appointments were a way to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it actually made the process of going to the Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) more efficient, according to county commissioners.

Appointments can be booked on the Ada County DMV website. All 60 appointments filled up on the first day and the Meridian location is full throughout the rest of the week, according to the website.

"We're very excited this came to the western half of the county," Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said. "It's gonna be more convenient for people to come in. They don't have to travel all the way over to Boise to get their driver's license or get their Star Card."

The driver's license office expects a large portion of their services to surround Star Cards, a federal endorsement on a driver's license clearing that individual to fly commercially or access a federal building.

