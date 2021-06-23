Ada County Commissioners tentatively approve $12 million for property tax relief in 2022 budget

According to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, the last time the county provided property tax relief for residents was in 1980 and that was a total of $116,259.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 21.

On Wednesday, Ada County Commissioners tentatively approved the biggest property tax relief in more than 40 years.

County commissioners deliberated on the budget for the financial year for 2022 on Wednesday afternoon, and in that budget, the board reserved $12 million in property tax relief.

Commissioner Kendra Kenyon commended the property tax relief but noted that it was possible thanks in due part to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Just excited that we were able to do the $12 million in property tax cuts and still meet the needs of the community and not cut services," she said. "Again, I don't think that's a sustainable model but we had a lot of money from CARES and we'll have our money and some other funds come in that'll really help us to do that this year so I'm really pleased about where we stand."

McGrane will publicly present the budget on July 21 and the budget will be approved on July 27. Between now and then, budget items will undergo further review before final approval.