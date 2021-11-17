Top of Grove Plaza Christmas tree snaps off

Misfortune has once again befallen the massive Christmas tree set up every year in downtown Boise's Grove Plaza.

BOISE, Idaho — Misfortune has once again befallen the massive Christmas tree set up every year in downtown Boise's Grove Plaza.

The top of the Christmas tree appears to have snapped off, leaving the bottom three quarters standing upright. The area around the tree is currently blocked off with caution tape.

Blair Wilson, communications manager for the Downtown Boise Association said the tree installed in the plaza Wednesday was a replacement for an earlier tree, which had also broken.

Crews had gone to cut down the original Christmas tree in a local neighborhood on Monday, he said, but it had snapped along a natural curvature while being strapped onto a flatbed truck.

That damaged tree was discarded, Wilson said. It's unclear when the top fell off of the current tree, or what caused it to break.

The breakage is the latest mishap to befall the Grove Plaza Christmas trees. The entire tree toppled over on Thanksgiving night in 2019, breaking branches and smashing its decorative lights. The year before, in 2018, someone shimmed up the massive tree to steal the giant star from the top.

The thief later returned the star with an apology and a $100 bill.

Seems the downtown Boise Xmas Tree has had a week..



“If you can keep your head, while all about you are losing theirs…” pic.twitter.com/IzPgd3SNIc — KTVB Brian Holmes (@KTVBBrian) November 17, 2021

Watch more Local News: