BOISE -- In a city known for its trees, we have an update on a big one.

Last year, we covered the historic move of Idaho's oldest and largest sequoia.

Today marks the one-year anniversary that the tree was pulled from a spot outside St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise to its new location at Fort Boise Park.

The move took four days and a whole lot of care.

But today the group's monitoring the giant tree say "it's been looking good."

Overall, people who take care of the tree say the sequoia needs up to three growing seasons before they know if it's fully recovered from the move, but say its healthy green needles are a positive sign.

