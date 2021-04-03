'We're calling it the Treasureplex': Group aims to bring multi-sports complex to Treasure Valley

The group, led by Olympic gold medalist Stacy Dragila, is trying to start the process by acquiring the Jackson Indoor Track from Boise State University.

BOISE, Idaho — A group of more than two dozen people are actively working on a major undertaking - to bring a multi-sports complex to the Treasure Valley.

The group is led by Idaho’s own Stacy Dragila, who won an Olympic gold medal at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney.

One of the first pieces to this puzzle is the group's bid to acquire the Jackson Indoor Track from Boise State.

They say once that happens, they can make the track the centerpiece of a facility that would be home to a handful of sports venues.

Dragila strongly believes the Treasure Valley needs a multi-sports complex, in large part, because of all the growth the valley has been experiencing.

“I'm in Meridian and I have to drive out to Nampa and that's where the gyms are and all these gyms in the evening are just full and booked with kids sports, which is great, but we're growing and we need more," Dragila said.

The former Olympian is a part of the "Save The Jackson Indoor Track,” committee. They don't want BSU to sell it to someone out of state.

“All we're asking BSU is that we keep that track here,” Dragila said. “Our goal of our committee is to repair and restore this track for a short time to get it up, we'll take all of those costs on.”

The university put it up for sale back in October, with a listing price of $350,000. The university listed the track as a surplus item on a state website, as required by state law. It was listed on the website for two weeks in October and then taken off. Now it can go up for public auction, and the university said it will do so with the starting bid of $350,000.

Dragila doesn't think it's worth that much. She said she and others in the track and field community estimate it’s worth closer to $200,000.

“If we had to pay that, we would pay it,” she said. “We have the funds to pay that.”

A spokesperson for Boise State said they did not get a formal appraisal on the track, but that a local Mondo representative estimated the value of the track was worth more than the university’s asking price.

“As previously stated, there are multiple groups interested in purchasing the track, each of whom thought the purchase price is more than fair,” the university said in a statement.

Dragila wants the track so the committee can build something like what Spokane will soon have in their city.

The complex, called The Podium, is under construction right now. Once completed this fall, it will be able to host 16 different kinds of sporting events inside.

“You can run so many great things in a multi-purpose venue,” Dragila said.

The committee believes the track is the ideal starting point for the venture.

“We're calling it the Treasureplex right now,” Dragila said. “It's our dream right now.”

There's still a lot of details that need to be worked out before the Treasureplex becomes a reality, including its eventual location.

“Somewhere in the middle there has got to be a sweet spot that people will come to and when you're building something of that magnitude, having accessibility is key,” Dragila said.

The university told KTVB it would use the funds from the sale to invest in Title IX opportunities for women’s sports programs.

“At a time where budgets have been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19, this is an opportunity to take something with significant value - based on interest from groups at the local, regional and national levels - and positively impact the student-athlete experience,” the university said.

Watch more 'Local News'