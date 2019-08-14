MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Treasure Valley Family YMCA will break ground Thursday on a new $15 million aquatic center in South Meridian.

The South Meridian YMCA Aquatic Center is located near the southeast intersection of Eagle and Amity roads.



The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on August 15 at the construction site behind the South Meridian YMCA.

The public is invited to attend and as part of the celebration, can use the South Meridian YMCA for free all day. (Valid photo ID for guests over age 18 is required.)



The 22,000-square-foot aquatic facility includes a lap pool, recreation and lesson pool, waterslide, lazy river, kiddie pool with beach entry, and an outdoor splashpad. The existing locker rooms will be expanded, and there will be an additional 8,000-square-feet of space for strength training and an inclusive activity center.



"People of all ages, income levels, cultures and beliefs will come together to participate in programs that provide swim instruction and water safety, rehabilitation and fitness, and competition and fun," said Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO, David Duro. "The generosity of the community is what has made it possible for our Y to build this world-class facility in a growing, vibrant community like Meridian. It is truly one of the most momentous milestones in our Y's 125-year history."



The YMCA’s capital campaign for the new aquatic center has raised approximately $13 million of the $15 million needed to complete the project.

The final phase of the campaign has begun with a goal of $150,000. Together Treasure Valley, a collaboration of local companies that fund community-based projects, is matching all donations made, up to $50,000.



The South Meridian YMCA is part of a larger partnership that includes the West Ada School District, Meridian Library District, St. Luke’s and a Meridian city park.