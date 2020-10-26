x
Man rescued from upside-down pickup in Grimes Creek

Volunteers waded across the icy creek carrying extrication equipment to cut the driver free from the wreckage.
Credit: Steve Moore, Clear Creek Fire
Rescue at Grimes Creek in Boise County

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A driver was airlifted to a Boise hospital after he flipped his pickup into the icy water of Grimes Creek Sunday.

The crash was reported to the Boise County Sheriff's Office at 5:30 a.m. The caller said it was not clear how long the pickup had been on its roof in the creek, but there was an injured man trapped inside.

Clear Creek Fire and Wilderness Ranch Fire both responded to the scene, with volunteers wading through the water to reach the wrecked truck. 

Credit: Steve Moore, Clear Creek Fire
Rescue at Grimes Creek in Boise County

Rescuers carried heavy extrication equipment across the creek to the other side, where they began cutting the pickup open to reach the driver. The injured man was eventually able to be removed from the wreckage, strapped to a backboard and taken by a small boat to the other side of Grimes Creek. At that point, volunteers carried him up a steep embankment to the road, before he was taken by air ambulance to St. Luke's. 

The driver's identity has not been released, and the severity of his injuries are unknown.

In a Facebook post, the Boise County Sheriff's Office praised those who had jumped in to help. 

"Teamwork, having all of the right equipment and the many volunteers who came together as a team made this all work!" officials wrote. "Here's a big THANK YOU!"

Credit: Steve Moore, Clear Creek Fire
Rescue at Grimes Creek in Boise County