Greenleaf couple arrested on felony charges of second-degree kidnapping

Matthew and Alisha Rettkowski from Greenleaf are facing felony charges for the attempted kidnapping of a minor living in Phoenix.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two people from Greenleaf were arrested Tuesday on felony charges of second-degree kidnapping.

The couple – Matthew Rettkowski, 40, and Alisha Rettkowski, 34, allegedly coordinated a plan to kidnap a minor from Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 23. The minor’s father resides in Greenleaf; however, the juvenile had recently moved to Arizona to live with his mother.

An investigation was initiated by the Wilder Police Department on Sept. 25 after receiving a call from the minor’s mother stating that she believed Matthew Rettkowski had abducted the minor.

Upon investigation, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Wilder Police Department found the minor with Alisha Rettkowski and arrested the Greenleaf couple on felony charges.

Matthew and Alisha Rettkowski were booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony second-degree kidnapping charges on Sept. 26. As of Thursday, Matthew is in custody on a $100,000 bond. Alisha was also held on a $100,000 bond before release on Wednesday after she posted bail.

If you have additional information regarding this matter, the Wilder Police Department or Canyon County Sheriff’s Office urge you to contact them at (208)454-7531.

