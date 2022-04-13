Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation breaks ground on new swimming complex

The state-of-the-art Greater Boise Aquatic Centre in southeast Boise will include an eight-lane, 50-meter competition pool and a six-lane, 25-yard pool.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Trees' future state-of-the-art swimming complex broke ground Wednesday in southeast Boise.

Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation stakeholders celebrated the start of construction during a groundbreaking celebration for the Greater Boise Aquatic Centre (GBAC).

GBAC will include year-round Olympic-style pools. Having an aquatic center of such size will open up opportunities for championship-level swimming competitions, as well as promote swimming lessons and safety in Boise.

The facility is set to hold an eight-lane, 50-meter competition pool. GBAC also plans for an additional six-lane, 25-yard pool.

"Why are we here? Water safety, passion for competitive spirit, passion to do something great and serve the community in this valley," GBAC founder, Ryan Stratton said. "We might be a land-locked state, but we're surrounded by rivers, lakes and canals."

Aquatic programs for people of all ages and experience will be provided at the Centre. Water polo and masters swimming lessons, as well as lifeguard training and aqua fitness lessons are coming to the complex upon its grand opening.

Outside the pools, the Greater Boise Aquatic Centre's spaces include locker rooms, shower facilities and a concession area for regional and national swimming competitions.

Competitions and practice for USA Swimming clubs and local high school teams will take place at GBAC.

"Between our efforts from a fundraising standpoint, as well as the commitment from the auditorium district, we've got roughly $7.5 million of the project," Stratton said. "... We're looking to do an overall capital campaign, or the remaining capital campaign, right around the $7 million mark. It's a large gap there, but we have a pretty solid plan for bringing that in and finding the right partners to make this a reality."

Stratton said GBAC is looking for community sponsorships and said the facility has a handful of naming rights opportunities available for local companies. Donations can be made to the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation by clicking here.

During a fundraising event in November 2021, GBAC more than reached its goal of $250,000 for the construction of the aquatic center, surpassing the original goal by nearly $100,000.

23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps spoke at the event and discussed water safety, fitness and accessibility to swimming facilities.

