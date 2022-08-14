Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club

The Great Dolphin Dunk has raised over $1 million in donations in the past 22 years.

BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs.

Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.

The Great Dolphin Dunk has raised over $1 million in donations in the past 22 years.

This year's winners are Jordan Stalker in first place who won 4 season passes to Roaring Springs, Barbara Miksis in second place with a $500 prize donated by Bent Nail Inspections, Darren Woolf in third who won a $500 prize from All Valley Fireplace and Sam and Erika Evans in fourth who won one free year of pizza from Idaho Pizza Company.

Over 4,500 Idaho children benefit from the Boys & Girls Clubs through academic support and providing a safe space for youth to go to during the summer and after school. The cost to participate in the club is very affordable as well.

This year's sponsors for the event include TDS, KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7 and 107.9 LITE FM. All proceeds raised go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

Watch more Local News: