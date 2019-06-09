CASCADE, Idaho — Crews battled a grass fire after it sparked in the area of the Warm Lake Lodge in Cascade.

According to Cascade Rural Fire Department Fire Chief Steve Hull, the fire broke out late Thursday night. It was burning near cabins and the lodge, which sits next to Warm Lake north of Cascade.

Hull estimated the fire was less than an acre in size last night. As of Friday morning, none of the buildings had been damaged, he said.

Crews are performing mop-up now, the fire chief said. According to the Boise Interagency Dispatch Center, the fire is expected to be completely contained by noon Friday.

According to the Boise National Forest, no evacuations are in place, and the lodge is open to visitors.

