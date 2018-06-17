CANYON COUNTY - Crews are mopping up after a grass fire that burned an estimated eight to ten acres Saturday afternoon in the Sand Hollow area.

The Sand Hollow Rural Fire Department responded first, followed by crews from the Caldwell Fire Department, to the area of Oasis and Labor Camp roads.

A Caldwell Fire Dept. battalion chief says someone on the property had burn piles going when the wind picked up, and carried embers from one of the piles onto the grass, where the wind continued to fan the flames.

At least one pickup truck, a boat, and two sheds were burned in the fire. No injuries have been reported.

