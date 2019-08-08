KUNA, Idaho — Fire crews have gotten the upper hand on a grass fire burning off of Kuna Mora Road Thursday.

The fire was reported at 11:05 a.m. near Kuna Mora Road and South Vista Avenue, in the area of the Boise Gun Club.

“I could see the flames and smoke from Interstate 84, 10 miles away so I knew it was a bad fire,” resident Jeffrey Row said.

He owns 360 acres in the area.

“When you get a call from six neighbors at the same time, you know it's a pretty bad fire,” Row said. “I was just worried about my house and the animals and I have cows on the back property.”

Dispatchers say the fire at one point was threatening structures in the area, but those buildings are no longer in danger. No structures burned.

About 329 acres burned in total. The fire was mostly extinguished by Thursday afternoon, although crews remained on scene mopping up the last of the flames.

Ashley Talbert was training horses at the Dusty Acres Equestrian Center when the fire started.

“It was a little stressful in the very beginning because you're seeing it, you're not exactly sure what's going on, but you feel the wind blowing and you know how dry it is out there and you can see the fire starting to run and starting to go,” Talbert said.

He, along with others, teamed up to get the 135 horses on the property out of harm’s way.

“We pulled everyone in, we started pulling vehicles back,” Talbert said.

The Bureau of Land Management responded to the fire, and used aircraft to perform retardant drops.

The frightening moment served as an eye-opening experience for those living in the area.

“If I didn’t have the fire line here, it could've jumped and made it all the way to my house and burned down my house and then everything would be gone,” Row said.

Roads in the area have been reopened to residents, although drivers are urged to be cautious and keep an eye out for firefighters working alongside the road.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

