Grass fire burning north of Eagle

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near Highway 16 and Chaparral Road.

EAGLE, Idaho — Firefighters from several agencies are fighting a large grass fire north of Eagle.

The fire, near Highway 16 and Chaparral Road, was reported to Ada County Dispatch at 11:18 a.m. Friday. A car accident was also reported in that area, but the crash and the fire are unrelated.

Ada County Sheriff's Office public information officer Patrick Orr said the fire is burning on the east side of Highway 16. That's the other side of the highway from Firebird Raceway. Northbound Chaparral Road is closed because of firefighting activity. Southbound Highway 16 out of Gem County is closed.

The Boise, Eagle and Star fire departments and the Bureau of Land Management have sent firefighters to the scene.

