BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire is responding to a grass fire that is burning near the military reserve by Fort Boise.

The fire was first reported in at about 3:15 p.m., according to Ada County Dispatch.

Boise Fire say the fire happened on Mountain Cove Road.

Officials the fire was originally a residential burn pile that got out of hand and burned about 1.5 acres of private property.

The fire is now under control and crews are mopping up the fire now.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

RELATED: Car crashes over cliff near Table Rock, 5 injured

RELATED: Boise Planning and Zoning Commission denies foothills development