Single-vehicle rollover crash leaves one dead

GRANDVIEW, Idaho — One person was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash near Grandview on Saturday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to a report of a rolled vehicle near milepost 58 on State Highway 78. Upon arrival, they discovered a 1984 GMC K15 pickup truck.

The investigation revealed the driver of the truck, 23-year-old Anthony Mowery, was driving east when it left the road and rolled. Police said the truck stopped rolling in a canal north of the road.

Mowery was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He died at the scene.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Grandview Ambulance, Grandview Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's assisted ISP in the incident.

