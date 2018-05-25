MERIDIAN - The ribbon has been cut!

"The Hill" in Meridian is now open to the public.

It's a one-of-a-kind hub for education, recreation, wellness, and literacy.

The 22.5-acre campus has a lot to offer our community!

We've been covering the planning and building for quite some time, and now, we can see the finished product, which has been exciting!

Hundreds of people attended the grand opening today.

In addition to what you're used to seeing at one of our Treasure Valley YMCAs, St. Luke's will offer health care there, Hillsdale Park is on the campus, and so is Hillsdale Elementary School. A tiny library is coming soon.

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd says "The Hill" is possible because of the community.

"This is the first of its kind in the nation and we're getting national attention on how to do these kind of partnerships by working together, and this is an unheard of collaboration between the public sector, nonprofit sectors and it's what I think our citizens really expect."

"The Hill" partners include the Treasure Valley YMCA, St. Luke's Health System, the City of Meridian, West Ada School District, and the Meridian Library District.

It's located near the intersection of South Eagle and Amity roads.

You're encouraged to come down and celebrate tonight!

At Hillsdale Park, there will be live music, activities and more starting at 5 p.m. The event will run until 8:30 p.m.

