BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation say their team has removed the weekend graffiti that showed profanity and racial slurs at the entrance to Kathryn Albertson Park.



A sidewalk along Kuna's greenbelt was also tagged by vandals over the weekend.



The graffiti was on full display in both spots in front of dozens of families that were outside during Mother's Day.

RELATED: Vandals deface Kathryn Albertson Park entrance and Kuna Greenbelt

It's unclear if the two incidents are connected, but police are continuing to investigate.



Anyone who has information about the vandalism is urged to contact police.