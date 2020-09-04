x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Governor Little hands out free sack lunches at Boise school

Idaho school districts are working to make sure children do not go hungry while they are not in class.
Credit: Idaho Governor's Office
Idaho Gov. Brad Little was busy Thursday handing out and preparing sack lunches at an elementary school in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — School districts across Idaho are stepping up to make sure children don’t go hungry while they are not in class. One of those is the Boise School District.

Gov. Brad Little wore a protective mask as he helped pack and hand out sack lunches to those in need Thursday at Morley Nelson Elementary School in Boise. The governor practiced good social distancing as put the lunches on a cart and families drove up and picked them up.

The district is providing free meals to all kids up to the age of 18.

"I would have loved to not have this interruption in the school year because we had a lot of great things going on, but, as usual, our professionals in our districts meet those challenges head on and this is an example of that right here today at this site," Little said.

We have published a list of where people can go in the Ada and Canyon counties to pick up free lunches.

RELATED: Truckers treated to free lunch at Boise's port of entry by Gov. Little

RELATED: How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: 'It's about giving back': Owner of Andrade's Restaurant offers free meals to those affected by coronavirus

RELATED: Burger King offering free kids meals amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Sofia's Greek Bistro in Garden City offers free lunches for kids affected by coronavirus school closures