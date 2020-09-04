Governor Little hands out free sack lunches at Boise school

Idaho school districts are working to make sure children do not go hungry while they are not in class.

BOISE, Idaho — School districts across Idaho are stepping up to make sure children don’t go hungry while they are not in class. One of those is the Boise School District.

Gov. Brad Little wore a protective mask as he helped pack and hand out sack lunches to those in need Thursday at Morley Nelson Elementary School in Boise. The governor practiced good social distancing as put the lunches on a cart and families drove up and picked them up.

The district is providing free meals to all kids up to the age of 18.

"I would have loved to not have this interruption in the school year because we had a lot of great things going on, but, as usual, our professionals in our districts meet those challenges head on and this is an example of that right here today at this site," Little said.