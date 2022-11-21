Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses

The pardons are all for simple possession offenses, and include forgiving a combined total of more than $14 million in fines and fees.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees.

The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana in pre-2016 cases where the person was at least 21 years old. There have to have been no other charges and no victims, according to a news release from Brown's office.

"No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon," Brown said in a statement.

A conviction on a person's record creates barriers to housing, employment and education, she added, and Black and Latino people have been arrested and convicted for possession at disproportionate rates despite similar rates of marijuana usage.

Related Articles Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

After the pardon is issued, the Oregon Judicial Department will work to ensure that all court records associated with the offenses are sealed, according to the news release.

President Joe Biden issued a similar pardon in early October, eliminating thousands of federal convictions of simple possession. His stated rationale for the decision was similar to Brown's, and he urged the nation's governors to consider issuing similar pardons for state-level convictions.

Marijuana became legal in Oregon in 2015, which is why Brown's order targets pre-2016 convictions. It remains illegal at the federal level, and Biden's pardon didn't change that, although he did say he would ask the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to review how the drug is classified.