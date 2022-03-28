"I can't think of a better investment for our children and grandchildren than ensuring clean, abundant water, especially here in the arid desert," Gov. Little said.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed another bill into law as part of his "Leading Idaho" plan, adding record investments in water infrastructure to aid in the economic vitality of rural Idaho and agriculture in the state.

House Bill 769, signed today by Gov. Little, invests in state water infrastructure to ensure a dependable supply of water for current and future generations in Idaho.

"Water is the lifeblood of Idaho's economy. With the help of the Legislature, particularly our co-sponsors Representative Matt Bundy and Senator Carl Crabtree, we're investing $325 million just in water infrastructure," Gov. Little said. "I can't think of a better investment for our children and grandchildren than ensuring clean, abundant water, especially here in the arid desert."

The Idaho Department of Water Resources will manage the funds and ensure that critical projects, like raising the Anderson Ranch dam and finishing the pipeline to the Mountain Home Airforce Base, are completed.

The funds will also support infrastructure for water recharging on the Upper Snake River and replace aging infrastructure for irrigation districts and canals.

"Idaho leads the nation in conjunctive management of its water resources. We know that the water behind us is directly connected to the water below us. We've done a great job of managing the resource, but we need to do more as our state grows and continually faces water scarcity." Gov. Little said. "With these one-time investments, we can increase our storage capacity to better withstand drought years."

With the added investments, Idaho will also update old, less-efficient infrastructure and invest in technologies that improve efficiency, in an effort to stretch water resources further.

"Idaho is and always will be an ag state. I appreciate my legislative partners for joining me in keeping our ag industry thriving in Idaho," Gov. Little added.

