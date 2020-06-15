Gov. Little signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as National Freedom Day

June 19 will now be observed as National Freedom Day in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation on Monday that officially recognizes June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, became a symbolic date representing African American's freedom from captivity in 1865.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery and the end of the Civil War.

While the Emancipation Proclamation was recognized two years prior to this, many slave owners kept African Americans in captivity until this day.

"Juneteenth marks the celebration of not just a moment in the past but also a renewed shared commitment to ensuring equality and opportunity are a reality for all Americans, in the present and the future," Little wrote in the proclamation. "I encourage all Idahoans to reflect on this historical day and our future as a country."

Watch more 'Local News'