Gov. Little signs Senior Nutrition bill on 50th anniversary of Senior Nutrition Program

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 687 into law at the Mountain Home Senior Center Monday, highlighting the importance of investing in Idaho's growing senior population.

Gov. Little also signed a proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Senior Nutrition Program (SNP) which has funded non-profit organizations and local agencies to serve home-delivered and communal meals to older adults and people with disabilities. This has helped those individuals maintain their independence and health.

The bill is part of the Governor's "Leading Idaho" plan, which will invest $5 million into Idaho senior centers, $720,000 of which will be used to improve access to care for vulnerable seniors and offer direct support for their caregivers.

The $5 million for senior center support will be used to provide grants for senior centers and allow them to upgrade meal site locations that will improve services, safety, and efficiency. The funds will also provide additional support for home-delivered meals over the next 12 months.

The $720,000 General Fund investment will be used specifically to support caregivers of family members suffering from Alzheimer's Disease or related dementias and Idahoans over the age of 60. The funding will expand one-on-one resources for caregivers.

"We are seeing many folks moving to Idaho to retire and bringing their parents with them. Whether you've lived here all your life or you are new to Idaho, it is critical we make investments to meet the needs of this important growing population in our state." Governor Little said. "This bill enhances local senior centers, which are the hub of all kinds of community activity across most of Idaho. It also prioritizes Idahoans suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias. With the passage of this important component of my 'Leading Idaho' plan, we are telling Idaho seniors they matter to all of us."

For more information about the new resources, contact the Idaho Commission on Aging.

