Gov. Little declares May 13 Bert Glandon Day in Idaho after retiring CWI president

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little made May 13 Bert Glandon Day in Idaho for the retiring president of College of Western Idaho, Bert Glandon.

The outgoing president spent the last 12 years at the College of Western Idaho and worked at educational institutions across Idaho, Oregon and Colorado before.

When Glandon arrived at CWI in 2009, the community college had a student body of just more than 1,200 students. Now, more than 30,000 people attend the college.

"It's great to be able to attend President Glandon's final board meeting and celebrate his 12 years of service at CWI," Gov. Little said in a statement. "Bert has led through tremendous growth at CWI and has been a tireless advocate for students and the broader mission of community colleges in Idaho. Congratulations on a remarkable career."

Glandon's last day at CWI is May 15.

CWI's Board of Trustees said they are using Summit Search Solutions in the hunt for presidential candidates, starting with "internal, business and community listening sessions and focus groups" ahead the search group's first meeting.