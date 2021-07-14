Live: Gov. Little to speak about how US-Mexico border issues impact Idaho

Gov. Little's office said he would focus on issues at the U.S.-Mexico effecting Idaho's security.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday afternoon, Idaho Governor Brad Little will hold a press conference at the Idaho State Police district headquarters and will discuss policing in the Gem State. According to his office, Little will focus on how Idaho's security can be jeopardized by issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The press conference will begin at 3 p.m. MT and will be held at the Idaho State Police District 3 headquarters in Meridian. Watch the press conference live in this article or on KTVB's YouTube channel.

The governor's office did not provide any further details about the topics he will discuss or who will speak with him.

Gov. Little announced on July 1 that he was sending five Idaho State Police troopers on a 21-day mission to help Arizona State Police. While there, troopers will help with investigative work and intelligence gathering on cases regarding drugs at the southern border.

In a statement at the time, Gov. Little said certain drug seizures have doubled under President Joe Biden's administration.

“We did our homework and worked closely with Arizona State Police to determine the true needs and how Idaho can help in a meaningful, impactful way without compromising public safety here at home,” Little said. “States frequently assist each other through the emergency response system with fires, floods, and other emergencies, and this situation is no different.”

It will cost Idaho taxpayers $53,391 to send the Idaho troopers to the southern border, the governor's office said.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated following the press conference with new details. Check back for updates.

