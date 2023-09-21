Gooding County woman dies from West Nile

This is the second reported West Nile death in Idaho this year.

BOISE, Idaho — A Gooding County woman over the age of 50, who hasn't been named, has died from West Nile Virus.

South Central District Health (SCDH) confirmed the death of a resident to KTVB on Thursday.

"We do know that there is WNV circulating and found in mosquito pools throughout Idaho and in our district," a SCDH spokesperson said in an email. "We are seeing cases of WNV being reported."

This comes on the heels of a 50-year-old man dying from the virus on Wednesday.

Further information and reported cases are on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfares website.

SCDH provided information to help prevent contracting West Nile:

Eliminating any potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Places to look include flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires.

Applying repellent before going outside. Dusk and dawn are the most active times for mosquitoes (repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone are most effective when following directions on container).

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when going to areas with high rates of mosquitoes

Assuring the conditions of screen doors and windows.

Purchasing EPA-registered insect spray used to safely protect against insects on horses.

