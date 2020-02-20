Golden eagle shot and killed in Cassia County

OAKLEY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help after a golden eagle was shot in Cassia County.
The dead eagle, an adult, was discovered west of Oakley on Feb 10.
Killing an eagle is a violation of both state and federal law. The birds are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Anyone with information about the eagle's death is asked to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or the Idaho Fish and Game at 208-324-4359. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward.