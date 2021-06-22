S-503 Fire on Warm Springs Reservation 60% contained; 6,679 acres burned

There are no reports of injuries or structures burned.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — The S-503 Fire has burned about 6,679 acres along the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation. It's 60% contained as of Saturday, June 26, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 8.

There are no reports of injuries or structures burned.

Officials said in a news release that the fire perimeter is completely lined and firefighters are focusing on securing containment lines. Firefighters are looking for smokes and hotspots within 100 feet of the fire line

Flying aircraft, including drones, over the fire area is prohibited for safety reasons.