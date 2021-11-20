GLAAD honors Boise mall shooting victim Jo Acker on Trans Day of Remembrance

"She was killed confronting a shooter. Her loved ones believe her actions saved lives that day," GLAAD said in a tweet.

BOISE, Idaho — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization took to Twitter on Saturday to honor Jo Acker, a transgender woman who tragically lost her life in the Boise Towne Square shooting in October.

Nov. 20 is Trans Day of Remembrance, and GLAAD posted countless tributes to other transgender individuals across the nation in honor of the day.

"She was killed confronting a shooter. Her loved ones believe her actions saved lives that day," the tweet said.

Acker was working as a security guard at the Boise mall at the time of the shooting. She was shot and killed by the gunman after confronting him.

Her family said the 26-year-old was loving, kind-hearted and always wanted to be the voice of peace and reason. Jo died while helping others, which is how she would have wanted to leave this earth, they added.

Acker's listed sister on Facebook posted a statement on behalf of the family saying Acker "was the type of person that always wanted to help people."

The sibling wrote that many lives were saved because of Acker's "heroics" and she "will be remembered as a hero," adding she was was "loved by all" who knew her and would be "greatly missed."

Acker's former taekwondo instructor Master Lee told KTVB that he remembers her as very respectful and always caring. He was in shock after Acker's mom gave him the news about what happened.

"I can't believe this happened, but I'm so proud," Master Seung Lee, Yong-in Master Lee's Taekwondo said.