Girl's body recovered from the Snake River

Authorities say the 15-year-old was swimming with friends near Pillar Falls last Thursday when she went under the water and did not surface.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Search crews recovered the body of a 15-year-old girl Monday morning from the Snake River near Twin Falls.



She was reported missing last Thursday evening while swimming with friends near Pillar Falls, which is upriver from the Perrine Memorial Bridge. Friends reported the girl went under water and did not surface just before 7 p.m.



Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue Dive Team members conducted an extensive search that night and the following two days but failed to locate her.

On Saturday evening searchers decided they had done what they could, and divers would not return the next day. Spot checks were done on the water throughout the day Sunday.

Deputies monitored from the Pillar Falls area while on the water, and Twin Falls Sheriff and Twin Falls Police drone operators continued air searches.



The Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power reduced water flows over the weekend to assist in the search.

The teen's body was finally located by a police drone Monday morning around the same time that a homeowner on the canyon called to report seeing her body.

Twin Falls County Coroner Glen Turley tells KTVB since the girl is a minor, her name is not being released.

