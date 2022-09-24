Pedestrian hit by car and killed on U.S. 30, west of Buhl

According to Idaho State Police, the man was walking in the roadway when the driver hit him.

BOISE, Idaho — A 53-year-old Arizona man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 30, west of Buhl.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 22-year-old woman from Hagerman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in an Oldsmobile Alero around 10 p.m., when she struck a pedestrian from Gilbert, Arizona who was walking in the roadway.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

Both lanes of the road were blocked for nearly 3 and a half hours. The incident is being investigated by ISP.

Watch more Local News: