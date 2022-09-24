Pedestrian hit by car and killed on U.S. 30, west of Buhl

BOISE, Idaho — A 53-year-old Arizona man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 30, west of Buhl.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 22-year-old woman from Hagerman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in an Oldsmobile Alero around 10 p.m., when she struck a pedestrian from Gilbert, Arizona who was walking in the roadway.
The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.
Both lanes of the road were blocked for nearly 3 and a half hours. The incident is being investigated by ISP.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.