Get stoked for Brundage's 'Closing Weekend' packed with mountains of fun

Brundage Mountain Resort is throwing a rad powder party on Saturday and Sunday to close out Idaho's epic season of snowfall and full sends.

MCCALL, Idaho — Get stoked! As ski season comes to an end, Brundage Mountain is packing their final week with events for one last 'full send.' Official closing day is set for Sunday, April 9.

The 2022-2023 season began for Brundage on Dec. 2, making this season the second longest ski season for the resort in the past decade. Largely due to the amount of snowfall this year.

Snow Stats:

Brundage Mountain recorded its snowiest March in over 10 years, with nearly three times the March average of 33 inches.

Between March 1 and March 31, the mountain received 85 inches of snowfall at the base (that's over 7 feet!) and 89 inches at mid-mountain; the most snow the mountain has received since the 2010-2011 season with a record 97 inches.

Thus far, Brundage has surpassed 300 inches of snow this season, a record untouched since the 2018-2019 season.

Brundage Mountain Resort General Manager Ken Rider said the early and consistent snowfall since December made for the spectacular season.

"We opened full time operations just two days into December, had incredible coverage and powder for the holidays, then consistent refreshes through January and February, and now a powder filled March," said Rider.

"The snow and our team have delivered so many great days for our guests and now we're stoked to host our end of season celebrations the next two weekends."

The final 'hoorah' for park rats and powder hounds will span Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and April 9.

Whether you prefer the après-ski or you typically opt for a full send, here are Brundage's closing events and final chance to shred the gnar.

Brundage Closing Weekend Festivities:

Cardboard Classic – Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.

New This Year – Brundage Mountain is challenging guests to leave their skis and snowboards behind and complete a single run down Easy Street in a crafty, cardboard and duct tape vessel! The goal is to build a fashionable and functional cardboard craft and successfully navigate to a bull's eye at the bottom of the course – with all team members intact. Prizes will be awarded for accuracy, creativity, and most enthusiastic team. There will be separate competitions for solo and team competitors as well as other categories.

New This Year – Brundage Mountain is challenging guests to leave their skis and snowboards behind and complete a single run down Easy Street in a crafty, cardboard and duct tape vessel! The goal is to build a fashionable and functional cardboard craft and successfully navigate to a bull's eye at the bottom of the course – with all team members intact. Prizes will be awarded for accuracy, creativity, and most enthusiastic team. There will be separate competitions for solo and team competitors as well as other categories. Easter Egg Hunt – Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m.

This favorite family-friendly tradition returns to Brundage Mountain's bunny slopes for the first time since 2018! Kids on skis/boards or in snow boots are welcome to participate. The Easter Bunny will hide more than 500 eggs on Tater Tot and Easy Street for the little ones to track down. The youngest kids get a head start, but don't be late, the hunt kicks off at 11 a.m. sharp. BYOB = Bring Your Own Basket.

This favorite family-friendly tradition returns to Brundage Mountain's bunny slopes for the first time since 2018! Kids on skis/boards or in snow boots are welcome to participate. The Easter Bunny will hide more than 500 eggs on Tater Tot and Easy Street for the little ones to track down. The youngest kids get a head start, but don't be late, the hunt kicks off at 11 a.m. sharp. BYOB = Bring Your Own Basket. Closing Day, Centennial Farewell & Last Tracks – Sunday, April 9, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, will be Closing Day of the 2022-2023 Winter Season and also the last day for the nostalgia-minded visitor to ride the Centennial Triple Chair. The season officially ends with Brundage Mountain's "Last Tracks" tradition at 4 p.m. This year, in honor of the retirement of the 32-year-old fixed grip triple, the Last Tracks toast will take place at the top of Centennial. Guests are encouraged to grab a portable beverage from Smoky's Bar & Grill and can ride either Centennial or BlueBird to the top.

Sunday, April 9, will be Closing Day of the 2022-2023 Winter Season and also the last day for the nostalgia-minded visitor to ride the Centennial Triple Chair. The season officially ends with Brundage Mountain's "Last Tracks" tradition at 4 p.m. This year, in honor of the retirement of the 32-year-old fixed grip triple, the Last Tracks toast will take place at the top of Centennial. Guests are encouraged to grab a portable beverage from Smoky's Bar & Grill and can ride either Centennial or BlueBird to the top. Final Group Ski - Following Last Tracks Toast at the Top

After we toast Centennial's contribution to our mountain memories, skiers and riders will sweep Engen/Skid Row/Lower Alpine to the Lodge, as a group (with Ski Patrol).

Watch more Local News: