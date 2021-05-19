More than 70 employers looking to hire 2,200 people at Caldwell job fair

The Idaho Department of Labor says employers are looking to hire around 2,200 people for a variety of jobs.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a huge outdoor job fair in Caldwell today.

More than 70 Idaho employers representing a variety of industries are looking to hire more than 2,200 people.

Idaho Labor's All-Star outdoor job fair is sponsored in partnership with the city of Caldwell.

The event takes place Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GALS Quad softball fields, 4700 Skyway Street, in Caldwell.

Participating employers such as Amazon, St. Luke's and Capitol Distributing are looking for warehouse associates, electrical engineers, certified medical assistants, customer service reps, food plan operators, maintenance technicians, superintendents, forklift drivers, custodians, landscapers and more.

Most jobs pay between $11 and $29 per hour and include benefits. Some employers are also offering signing bonuses.

Job seekers should bring resumes, have all the information needed to fill out job applications and be prepared to discuss related skills and abilities with employers.

All participants will be asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

For a full list of employers, visit 2021 All-Star Hiring Event.

Customers with disabilities who need assistance to participate should call the Department of Labor's Caldwell office at (208) 364-7781.

