CALDWELL, Idaho — It's time to get organized!

A lot of people all over the country, and right here in southwest Idaho, are decluttering. They're getting rid of stuff they don't need and reorganizing their kitchens, bedrooms, garages and other spaces.

It's a craze sparked by organization expert Marie Kondo on her Netflix series called "Tidying Up." She encourages people to get rid of anything that doesn't "spark joy."

We paired Heather Bifulco of Tidy Style home organization with KTVB viewer and homeowner Angela Erickson of Caldwell to get things in order in Angela's laundry room and linen closet.

Erickson explained the situation she was facing.

"Well. I have a laundry room and it's more than just a laundry room. I store toys, games, extra appliances, cleaning supplies, obviously have dirty laundry. I'm a mom of five boys. I have a lot of laundry and I need kind of just ideas of what to do to make my life a little bit more organized."

Bifulco laid out how she tackled this project.

We start by taking everything out and clearing the space and putting everything into categories. Then the next step is the most important step, which is purging or editing down. So at that point I'm going to have Angela come in and we're going to decide what stays in the space. Then we're going to category by category decide how to contain everything and in the end we label it so that it's easy to find what you're looking for."

Heather and Angela made stacks of all the board games that were on shelves in the laundry room. One was a stack to keep. Another was a stack to donate.

A third was a stack to put in the Erickson family's camper. They then put the games Angela decided to keep in the linen closet, not back in the laundry room. This made the games much more accessible for the kids.

They also folded all the sheet sets inside pillow cases and put them in a linen basket in the closet so it looks nice and keeps them contained.

With that accomplished the laundry room now only contains things that have to do with doing laundry or cleaning. Bifulco put the detergent, fabric softener and other cleaning product bottles in baskets on the shelves.

She also suggests getting a turntable that you can put your favorite products on for easy access.

For information on the services Tidy Style home organization offers, you can visit Heather Bifulco's website.