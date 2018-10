BOISE -- A geothermal break is causing traffic problems in downtown Boise Tuesday morning.

The issue was reported at 7:03 a.m., and crews are on scene working to fix it.

Capitol Boulevard is currently blocked between Front and Main streets. It's unclear how long it will take to reopen the road.

Police at the scene said water from the break has not gotten into any of the nearby buildings.

Drivers should plan to take another route to their destination. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB