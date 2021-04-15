Gem County Sheriff discusses 3 missing children in press conference

The sheriff's office said in a statement that their main focus in the search is eight-year-old Taryn Summers, who was reported missing on Monday, April 12.

EMMETT, Idaho — After partnering with the FBI, Idaho State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Gem County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the search for three missing children who are siblings.

Two of them, 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton and 14-year-old Taylor Summers, are both considered runaways and are not in immediate danger. Deputies say the two have had frequent contact with their family members since going missing.

Tristan was last seen in Emmett on Sept. 10, 2020, and Taylor was last seen in Emmett on Oct. 19, 2020.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. MT to provide an update on the search for the children. Officials did not include if representatives from partnering law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI, will be available for comment.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that their main focus in the search is eight-year-old Taryn Summers, who was reported missing on Monday, April 12.

Deputies says she may have run away or could be with her two siblings.