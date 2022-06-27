GasBuddy report: Idaho average gas price increases

In Idaho, the lowest price for gas was $5.09 per gallon while the highest was $5.53 per gallon, a difference of 44.0 cents per gallon.

BOISE, Idaho — The average cost of gas in Boise has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $5.22 per gallon, according to a new report from Gasbuddy.

The price of gas in Boise is costing consumers 48.9 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and $1.75 higher than a year ago. Diesel has also risen 2.6 cents nationally in the last week, now costing $5.80 per gallon on average.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $5.09 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.53 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy. Throughout the state, the lowest listed price was $4.70 per gallon and the highest was $5.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.19 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 8.8 cents per gallon, averaging $4.88 per gallon. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and $1.79 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to Gasbuddy.

"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline."

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Idaho - $5.20/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $5.16/g.

Utah - $5.15/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $5.07/g.

Oregon - $5.49/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $5.53/g.

"While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump," De Haan said.

