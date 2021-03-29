Gas prices in Idaho climb a nickel at the pump, top $3 per gallon

AAA says Idaho ranks among the top 10 most expensive states for gas.

BOISE, Idaho — Prices at the pump continue to climb in Idaho, increasing by another nickel this past week to reach an average of $3.04 per gallon. According to AAA, that's 45 cents more than a month ago, and 70 cents more than a year ago (when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed).

The Gem State now ranks 10th in the country for most expensive fuel.

But AAA says there may be some good news on the horizon for drivers.

Gas prices decreased or held steady in 45 states, and the average price for a gallon a regular dropped two cents to $2.86 per gallon. AAA reports that crude oil prices are stabilizing and refinery production is in the Idaho. If that trend continues, Idaho prices could follow suit.

"Rising pump prices have been a bitter pill for Idaho drivers to swallow, but it's encouraging that the national average is cheaper week-over-week for the first time since November of last year," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "While it's too early to know how strong the fuel demand will be this spring and summer, we're hopeful that some of the supply-side issues are finally being resolved, which could relieve some of the upward pressure on gas prices."

The U.S. average is 14 cents higher than a month ago, and 84 cents more than a year ago.

Crude oil prices fluctuated throughout the week in response to reports of potential European Union lockdowns and tight vaccination supplies in some areas, dipping as low as $58 per barrel at one point. West Texas Intermediate crude is now trading near $61 per barrel, the same as a month ago.

While a container ship blocked the Suez Canal for a few days, causing a temporary delay in crude oil deliveries in some parts of the world, the United States is unlikely to be affected.

