Idaho gas prices are 8th highest in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho — Some not so great news at the pump, Idaho gas prices are back up to the 8th highest in the U.S., sitting at an average of $2.28 per gallon.



AAA says the national average is back above the $2 mark after being below it for over two months.



"The effects of COVID-19 are still being felt. Because fuel demand was held down during stay-home orders, stock levels are about 24 million barrels higher across the country than last year, including 500,000 barrels more in the Rockies region," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "That large cushion could keep pump prices lower than last year until the 4th of July and possibly beyond."



Joining us in the top 8 are Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.



But there is a silver lining, Idaho drivers are still paying 88 cents less per gallon than they were a year ago.