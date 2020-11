A section of Pine Road is blocked off Tuesday as crews work to repair the damage.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A section of Pine Road in Meridian is blocked off Tuesday as crews work to repair a broken gas line.

The Ada County Highway District says the closure stretches from Eagle Road to Cloverdale.

Meridian Fire and Intermountain Gas Company are on scene now. It is unclear how long the repair process will take.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.