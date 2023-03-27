GasBuddy data reflects general decrease in PNW gas prices

Jump at the pump? Not this week - as average gasoline prices appear to be going down across the nation.

BOISE, Idaho — Consumers of both unleaded and diesel gasoline are seeing some relief this week. According to GasBuddy, the majority of the country, including the Gem State, is witnessing a downward trend in the average cost of gas.

Idaho

As of Monday, March 27, the statewide average price for gas was $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded - a 2.3 cent drop from last week, that's according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy found the lowest price in the state was $3.00 per gallon, while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1.59 per gallon.

Boise gas prices, however, reflect a much thinner margin, with a difference of only 20 cents between the cheapest and most expensive gas.

Boise's average cost decreased 3.1 cents in the last week to $3.71. The cheapest gas in the city was priced at $3.59 and the most expensive was priced at $3.79 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise, prices are on average 5.6 cents lower than one month ago and a whopping 83.3 cents lower than a year ago.

Regional

Neighboring states are showing a similar trend in prices for unleaded gasoline going down.

Oregon is our costliest neighbor, with an average of $3.84 per gallon. In Utah, the average price is $3.74, according to GasBuddy, down 4.6 cents from last week.

National

Nationally, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded fell by 0.3 cents since last Monday's report, with a price tag of $3.40 per gallon.

The average cost is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago. However, the price is still 83 cents lower than a year ago. This data was collected by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national cost of diesel has also decreased. Deisel prices are down by 5.9 cents per gallon, bringing the new average to $4.19 per gallon.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, said cost fluctuations have stabilized over the past week.

"The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting," said De Haan.

"While Colorado's refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices."

De Haan predicts the general decline in cost will not remain so for long.

"Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop," said De Haan.

