BOISE, Idaho — Garth Brooks is coming to the Blue.

The country superstar announced Wednesday morning that he will play a concert at Albertsons Stadium in Boise as part of the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. The show will be Brooks' first concert in Boise in more than two decades, as well as first ever major concert event to be held at Boise State's Albertsons Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m., and are limited to eight tickets per person.

Tickets will go for $94.95 each, including tax and service fees, and available only at Ticketmaster's website or by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.