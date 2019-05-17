BOISE, Idaho — It took less than an hour for Garth Brooks fans to snap up every seat in Albertsons Stadium ahead of the country mega-star's summer performance.

But if you missed out, there might still be hope.

A publicist for Brooks said a full 50 percent of fans waiting in the queue did not get tickets. She said the performers' team is meeting Friday morning to decide what to do, adding that additional concert dates are "not off the table."

Tickets went on sale promptly at 10 a.m., and were completely sold out by 10:59 a.m.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 7 p.m., and will be Brooks' first show in Boise in more than 20 years.

Fans were limited to buying eight tickets per purchase, and many people queued up online early to try and make sure they did not miss out.

Venues in other cities for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour have sold out as well.