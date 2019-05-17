BOISE, Idaho — It took less than an hour for Garth Brooks fans to snap up every seat in Albertsons Stadium ahead of the country mega-star's summer performance.

Tickets went on sale promptly at 10 a.m., and were completely sold out by 10:59 a.m.

MORE: Garth Brooks to play at Albertsons Stadium in Boise

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 7 p.m., and will be Brooks' first show in Boise in more than 20 years.

Fans were limited to buying eight tickets per purchase, and many people queued up online early to try and make sure they did not miss out.

Venues in other cities for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour have sold out as well.