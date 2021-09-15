'A hero:' Garden Valley fire chief dies from COVID-19

Chief Jon Delvalle lost his battle with the virus on Tuesday.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Note: The video in this story is from a May interview with Chief Delvalle about the future of Skinny Dipper Hot Springs.

Garden Valley Fire Chief Jon Delvalle died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, the department announced.

"We ask that everyone in our community keep Chief Delvalle's family and the many Garden Valley Fire Department volunteers and employees in their thoughts and prayers as we move through this most difficult time," Garden Valley Fire wrote.

A total of 2,505 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020. It is unclear whether Delvalle was vaccinated against the virus.

The fire protection district's board of commissioners are set to name an acting fire chief at their Thursday afternoon board meeting.